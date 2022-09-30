XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0069

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. XYO has a market cap of $88.05 million and approximately $705,799.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XYO has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One XYO coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,365.74 or 1.00019454 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00068674 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00064473 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00082431 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. Facebook | Instagram | Github | YouTube | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.