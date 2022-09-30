Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.29

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

Yue Yuen Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a $0.2246 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th. This is a boost from Yue Yuen Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.