Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIBGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTIB opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. Yunhong CTI has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.41.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

