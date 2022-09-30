Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Trading Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ CTIB opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. Yunhong CTI has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.41.
Yunhong CTI Company Profile
