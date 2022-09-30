Zano Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $50,211.00 (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $50,211.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00316961 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00129850 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00051457 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00066625 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005139 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Zano’s total supply is 13,393,149 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions.Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

