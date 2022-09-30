Zebi Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $88,076.57 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $88,076.57 and $574.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010915 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,252,089,770 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,998,069 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia.

Zebi Token Coin Trading

