Zero Trading Up 79.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded 91.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $115,635.11 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 79.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00287892 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00105371 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00071383 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00072189 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002919 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,952,904 coins and its circulating supply is 9,638,825 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

