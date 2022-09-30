ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Short Interest Up 27.9% in September

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,060,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the August 31st total of 14,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ZTO stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.03. 3,344,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,040,225. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of -0.06. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $34.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,681,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $674,000. Calixto Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP now owns 818,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,096,000 after buying an additional 291,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,283,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,438,000 after buying an additional 303,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

