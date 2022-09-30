ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Short Interest Up 27.9% in September

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,060,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the August 31st total of 14,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.
Shares of ZTO stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.03. 3,344,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,040,225. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of -0.06. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $34.82.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,681,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $674,000. Calixto Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP now owns 818,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,096,000 after buying an additional 291,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,283,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,438,000 after buying an additional 303,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.
