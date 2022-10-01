10,640 Shares in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) Purchased by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 446.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 72.2% during the second quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 72,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 30,543 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 722.0% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 98,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 86,773 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Price Performance

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,951. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $36.36.

