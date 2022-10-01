10X Capital Venture Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15. 4,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 83,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
10X Capital Venture Acquisition Stock Up 1.4 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15.
10X Capital Venture Acquisition Company Profile
10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 10X Capital Venture Acquisition (VCVCU)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.