11,234 Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUSB. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,587,000. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,583,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,605 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3,688.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 685,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,850,000 after purchasing an additional 667,274 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,906,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VUSB stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average of $49.24.

