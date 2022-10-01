1,250 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Urban Wealth Management LLC

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 82,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE BX traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $83.70. 4,828,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.30. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.