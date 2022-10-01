231,574 Shares in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 231,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,116,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.43% of Assurant as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Assurant by 8.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 2.0% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Assurant by 32.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Assurant by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 19.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,336. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.18 and a 1 year high of $194.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIZ. StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

