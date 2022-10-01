2,555 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Acquired by Urban Wealth Management LLC

Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. American Tower accounts for about 2.2% of Urban Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.6% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in American Tower by 139.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1,115.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE AMT traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.70. 2,501,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,529. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $211.38 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The firm has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.93.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s payout ratio is 94.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.29.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

