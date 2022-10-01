3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Reduced by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

MMM traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,112,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,383,343. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 12 month low of $110.39 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.