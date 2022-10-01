410,158 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Purchased by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 410,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,957,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,447,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,144. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.20 and a 200-day moving average of $82.72. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $86.18.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.