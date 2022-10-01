800 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Acquired by Urban Wealth Management LLC

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 519.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 89,291 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 430.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 26,716 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,530,000 after acquiring an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,958,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,403,000 after acquiring an additional 222,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 447,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,783,000 after acquiring an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 1.7 %

Guidewire Software stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.58. 880,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,340. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $128.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $464,993.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $464,993.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

