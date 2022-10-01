8,398 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Urban Wealth Management LLC

Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,398 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 346,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 93,607 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $15.34. 63,932,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,210,584. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

