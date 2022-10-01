88mph (MPH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $95,618.00

88mph (MPH) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00010801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 88mph has a market cap of $975,016.64 and approximately $95,618.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,401.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00066215 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010309 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00065175 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00082543 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp.

According to CryptoCompare, “88mph is a protocol that allows users to lend their crypto assets like yUSD, Aave USDC, and other yield-bearing assets. 88MPH uses a linear model for determining the fixed interest rate offered to depositors. 88mph keeps track of the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the underlying yield protocol's APY over roughly a monthly window, and offers 75% of the EMA as the fixed rate.The users can purchase floating-rate bonds via the protocol to finance and to also secure the debt of the coin. The idea here is to bring more finances in the Defi space by integrating other ways to earn yield.The 88mph Confidential ticker is “MPH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “88MPH” is for CryptoCompare.com only.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

