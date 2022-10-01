9,235 Shares in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Bought by Urban Wealth Management LLC

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,235 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $218,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,740 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 10.5% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 11,824,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $196,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,276 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,807,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $96,516,000 after purchasing an additional 240,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 313.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,230,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $86,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,329 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,715,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,547,695. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

VOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.33.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

