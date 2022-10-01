937 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Acquired by Urban Wealth Management LLC

Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 4.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.8% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 22,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Welltower Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.32. 3,208,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 72.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $62.65 and a one year high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

