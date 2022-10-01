A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.78

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.78 and last traded at $48.81, with a volume of 15642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AOS. Northcoast Research started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,818 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

