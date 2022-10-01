Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Hits $1.18 on Exchanges

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $54.33 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00006104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,236,054 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official website is www.aavegotchi.com.

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community.Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families.Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting.Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

