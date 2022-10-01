Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the August 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance
Shares of AGD opened at $8.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $12.38.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%.
About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
