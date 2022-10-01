Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the August 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

Shares of AGD opened at $8.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

