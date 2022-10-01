Abyss (ABYSS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.41 Million

Abyss (ABYSS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a market cap of $3.41 million and $137,465.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,269.72 or 0.99950090 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064826 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00065056 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00083059 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance.

Buying and Selling Abyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

