Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

ACHC opened at $78.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.03. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $86.75.

Insider Activity

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $997,517.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,147 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,835.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,092,359.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $997,517.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,147 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,835.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,094 shares of company stock worth $2,788,568 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Recommended Stories

