Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,924,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,626. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $254.27 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $162.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.72.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.