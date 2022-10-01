Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Acorn Energy Stock Performance
Shares of ACFN remained flat at $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. Acorn Energy has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $17.82 million, a PE ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 1.04.
Acorn Energy Company Profile
