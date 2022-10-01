Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Acorn Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ACFN remained flat at $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. Acorn Energy has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $17.82 million, a PE ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

