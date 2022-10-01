Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 12.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $12.79. Approximately 12,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 629,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adicet Bio news, CEO Chen Schor sold 8,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $133,631.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,992.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adicet Bio news, CEO Chen Schor sold 8,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $133,631.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,992.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $125,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,604 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 204.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 51.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 117,516 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 30.7% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 935,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 219,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 19.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 79,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 7,320.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 43,923 shares during the period.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

