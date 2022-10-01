ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.09. 10,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 38,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on ADSE. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of ADS-TEC Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ADS-TEC Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.
ADS-TEC Energy Stock Up 4.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy
ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile
ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.
See Also
