ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.09. 10,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 38,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

A number of research firms have commented on ADSE. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of ADS-TEC Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ADS-TEC Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSE. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the first quarter worth about $20,719,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 235,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.

