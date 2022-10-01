Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Position Cut by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Adtalem Global Education comprises 1.2% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 18.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. GHE LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $36.45 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $41.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $361.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $99,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,379.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

