Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

Adventus Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADVZF remained flat at $0.27 during midday trading on Friday. 11,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,010. Adventus Mining has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.

Adventus Mining Company Profile

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

Read More

