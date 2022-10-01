Advisory Resource Group Buys 8,118 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,013,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,286,000 after acquiring an additional 142,659 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 37.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,745 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

