Advisory Resource Group Has $2.91 Million Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Advisory Resource Group grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Advisory Resource Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Advisory Resource Group owned about 0.20% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.48. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $51.40.

