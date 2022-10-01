Advisory Resource Group Has $365,000 Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 205,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,245,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 14,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.84. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 853.69, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.94.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

