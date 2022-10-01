Advisory Resource Group Purchases 2,872 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 475.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $164.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.2 %

Snowflake stock opened at $169.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.21. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of -78.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,823 shares of company stock worth $859,968. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.