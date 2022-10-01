Advisory Resource Group Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.7 %

Citigroup stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

