Advisory Resource Group Sells 284 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Advisory Resource Group lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.50.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $164.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.04.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

