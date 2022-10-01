Advisory Resource Group Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.8% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $827.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,711.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $905.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $892.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 175.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

