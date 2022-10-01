Advisory Resource Group Trims Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Advisory Resource Group lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

LYB stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average of $95.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.45.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

