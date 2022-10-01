Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Aflac were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.9% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.5% during the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aflac Stock Performance

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,972 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,363. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.40.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.