Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the August 31st total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Aftermath Silver Stock Performance
AAGFF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 149,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,082. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19. Aftermath Silver has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.48.
Aftermath Silver Company Profile
