AGA Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $234,878.46 (AGA)

AGA Token (AGA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last week, AGA Token has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. AGA Token has a market cap of $234,878.46 and $123.00 worth of AGA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AGA Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003620 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000646 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010922 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
AGA Token Coin Profile
AGA Token’s total supply is 5,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 3,600,000 coins. AGA Token’s official Twitter account is @agatkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AGA Token is agatoken.com.
Buying and Selling AGA Token
