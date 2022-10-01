Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Research Coverage Started at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Agenus has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $580.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27.
Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Agenus had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
