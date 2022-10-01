Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Research Coverage Started at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Agenus Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Agenus has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $580.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Agenus had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agenus Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 441.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.