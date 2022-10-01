Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Airports of Thailand Public Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of AIPUY traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110. Airports of Thailand Public has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments.

