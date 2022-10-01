Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,104 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,962,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,053 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,506,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 337.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,390 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,784. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $42.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

