Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.78.

AP.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

AP.UN opened at C$27.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$26.50 and a 1-year high of C$48.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

In other news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.62 per share, with a total value of C$118,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,091 shares in the company, valued at C$2,638,875.42.

(Get Rating)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.