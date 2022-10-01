Aloha (ALOHA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $204,581.00

Aloha (ALOHA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Aloha has a market cap of $204,581.00 and $11,684.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aloha has traded down 78.9% against the dollar. One Aloha coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aloha alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aloha Coin Profile

Aloha was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Aloha’s total supply is 98,790,938 coins. Aloha’s official Twitter account is @AlohaDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aloha’s official website is alohadefi.io.

Buying and Selling Aloha

According to CryptoCompare, “Aloha is a decentralized peer-to-peer mobile WiFi hotspot. Users can earn crypto and NFTs by sharing WiFi. Stakers earn governance rights and a share of the profit. Aloha monetises unused data, allowing smartphones via the Aloha app, the opportunity to share some of that data by sharing wifi & data in exchange for payment in loyalty tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aloha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aloha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aloha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aloha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aloha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.