Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is AM Investment Strategies LLC’s 5th Largest Position

AM Investment Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.8% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,689,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $96.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

