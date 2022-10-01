AM Investment Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $127.39. 1,033,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,103. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.91 and a 52 week high of $149.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.79.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

