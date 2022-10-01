AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 347 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AM Investment Strategies LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,713 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $2.55 on Friday, reaching $129.70. 6,534,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,249,921. The company has a market cap of $352.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.69 and a 200-day moving average of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

